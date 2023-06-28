Temperatures are expected to dip below 100 for the Fourth of July holiday

It will still be as hot as a firecracker in San Antonio and the Hill Country for Independence Day celebrations, but a little less so than late June.

The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday that the subtropical ridge that brought record breaking temperatures to the San Antonio region will shift east over Louisiana by Thursday.

The shift will allow a local cool down in daytime highs and evening lows. While the high in San Antonio was expected to hit 102 on Wednesday, highs Thursday through Sunday will range from 97 to 99. Monday and Tuesday highs will be around 93 or 94.

A mid-level trough pushing into Texas from the Central Plains may help trigger late afternoon or early evening showers this Saturday and Sunday, mostly likely over the western Hill Country.

Temperatures at dusk for fireworks in San Antonio on Tuesday night will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will be in the lower 90s.

The City of San Antonio's official Fourth of July Celebration takes place at Woodlawn Lake Park, northwest of downtown. The celebration includes music, food, and beverages, beginning at 9 p.m.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Sea World will light up the sky on the far Northwest Side on the Fourth with fireworks at 9:10 and 9:45 p.m., respectively.

Beyond San Antonio, the cities of Boerne, Fredericksburg, Helotes, Leon Valley, New Braunfels, San Marcos and Schertz will shoot off fireworks shortly after dusk.

The show at Boerne should be watched from the Kendall County Fairgrounds and Champion High School, where there is ample parking.

Fredericksburg reported its show would be visible from in and around Lady Bird Johnson Park.

Helotes planned its celebration at its festival grounds. Leon Valley's fireworks finale will be held at Raymond Rimkus Park. New Braunfels will light up the sky over Landa Park.

San Marcos city officials said its fireworks may be best viewed from the San Marcos Activity Center, the public library, City Park, and Bobcat Stadium.