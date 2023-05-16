Rising Latino Comedians Take Center Stage at Creekside Sessions' Comedy & Conversations Event

Creekside Sessions, a Texas-based event series, invites you to an evening of laughter, entertainment, and thought-provoking discussions on Tuesday, June 6th. The event will feature three Texas-based Latino comedians: Vanessa Gonzalez (HBO, Comedy Central), Raul Sanchez (EPIX, Just For Laughs), and Tori Pool (Worth Repeating Podcast). The evening will begin with an hour of hilarious comedy followed by a conversation between the comedians and Marian Navarro, producer of Morning Edition and Fronteras. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the comedians and Navarro.

Seating is limited, so tickets should be purchased early. This is a unique opportunity to experience the richness of Latino culture through comedy and conversation.

Tickets available here