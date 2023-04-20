San Antonio Zoo celebrates efforts to become sensory-inclusive

The San Antonio Zoo made progress in its effort to become more inclusive and accessible to people with sensory needs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this week to unveil the zoo’s new sensory-Inclusive environment for all visitors. The zoo partnered with KultureCity , a nonprofit organization that creates sensory-inclusive environments for individuals with sensory sensitivities.

People who are impacted by sensory overload are usually on the autism spectrum, veterans who live with post traumatic stress disorder, people with Parkinson's Disease, and elders with dementia. They want to visit the zoo but may become overstimulated by noise and large crowds.

KultureCity has worked with more than 550 locations across the United States and the world. It’s created more than 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues worldwide, including the NFL Pro-Bowl.

Zoo staffer went through certification training that will help them recognize and meet the needs of people with sensory sensitivity.

“To help our guests feel more relaxed during their next visit. We're also providing sensory bags, complete with noise, canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads,” said Tim Morrow, the president and CEO of the zoo.

In addition to the sensory bags, designated quiet areas and headphone zones are located throughout the zoo to provide a safe space away from the crowds.

Melanie Cawthon, the executive director of disABILITYsa , commended the efforts of the zoo's initiatives.

“They have adult sized changing tables where people with all types of needs can come and be diapered in public spaces, and they are working towards the training that it takes to become more aware of what disabilities are and how we can engage with all people and help them feel more welcome.”

Cawthon hoped the zoo’s initiatives will bring other parks, festivals and other facilities to make the same accessible changes to their venues.

The zoo is working on phase one of its long-term master plan to improve its infrastructure, safety and accessibility. Phase one of the zoo’s plans to redesign and expand its entrance are underway and will open later in the year.

“The San Antonio Zoo is dedicated to providing and welcoming an inclusive environment for all of our guests and zoo crew. And we're thrilled to partner with KultureCity to improve those experiences. We hope this new sensory inclusive initiative and our ongoing plans to improve the zoo will make for an unforgettable visit,” Morrow said.