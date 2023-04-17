Sunshine for Mural Unveiling and Moderated Conversation

The days leading up to the Art of Four unveiling and moderated conversation were wrought with anxiety, but the sun shined brightly on Saturday April 8th with conversation that both inspired and illuminated the importance of one thing, community.

The Art of Four is an artist collective that was established in 2019 by Maria Williams with the goal of supporting the local art community in San Antonio. The collective started with four artists and now has over 30 artists on its roster. The collective was contracted by the San Antonio River Authority to create two temporary murals, with lead artists/designers Jocelyn Van Taylor and Tyson Davis. Both Jocelyn and Tyson have completed public artworks/murals in the past and their passion for the project was apparent.

During an hour-long conversation moderated by Tori Pool (Worth Repeating), we discussed the importance of public art, how to cultivate a spark, and the need to see a diverse reflection of ourselves in the future of these and other public art pieces. Listen to the conversation here or read over the transcript.

This conversation and public unveiling were in partnership with the San Antonio River Foundation, the San Antonio River Authority and Texas Public Radio.

About the panelists:

JOCELYN VAN TAYLOR

Jocelyn Van is a talented female artist known for her exceptional illustrations and mural works. Her art is displayed in several cities including Atlanta, Georgia, San Antonio, Texas and Manzanillo, Costa Rica, showcasing her diverse range of style and techniques. As an international public artist, Jocelyn has established herself as a prominent figure in the art world with her unique vision and ability to create art with purpose and intention. Her philosophy of creating to her fullest capacity has earned her recognition and a reputation for producing art that is thought-provoking, impactful and visually stunning. Whether it is through her use of vibrant colors or intricate details, Jocelyn Van's art is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/by.jocelynvan/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/byjocelynvan

TYSON DAVIS

Born in Nacogdoches Tx-Began creating Artwork in Houston Tx. 2011. Tyson is the owner & creative director of Blank Canvas LLC, a creative installation company that specializes in artistic installations for residential & commercial properties. Tyson began his creative career with creating canvas art, and personal portraits, he began to see the importance of art, and valuable role it played in everyday life.

With this new understanding, he began to seek out local & government contracts and open calls. In 2019 he was selected by the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department & Art In Public Places to design and install a public work of art. Since then, Tyson has been leading his installation company into new heights.

Website: www.transformingblankspaces.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artbyone1/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArtWorksByOne1

MARIA WILLIAMS

Maria M. Williams was born in Wurzburg, Germany and had the opportunity to grow up all over the world. The daughter of a Cuban-born mother and Panamanian father, she was raised knowing to be true to herself. The strength of knowing who she is has allowed and is allowing her to tackle any mission she takes on.

She is the owner of Majestic Events by Maria, LLC., a full-service event management company she started while still attending St. Phillips College. There, she majored in event management and continues to be a lead event planner.

While serving as the director of community events for District 2, Maria sat as a panelist for the mayor’s “Diversity in Latinos” panel in 2014. She is a champion for small business and has spoken on several occasions on behalf of LiftFund to its investors and to the Women’s Business Center. In 2015 she was invited to accompany CEO Janie Barrera to Washington D.C. where she spoke at the Community Funded Economic Development Conference on the importance of allowing people the opportunity to live their dreams of owning their own businesses.

Maria took her seat on the Carver Development Board in January 2015 and was the fundraising chair for the 2016 & 2017 Cavalcade Dinner and Dance, as well as a board member and 2nd vice chair for the Alamo City Black Chamber.

In 2019 Maria developed the Art of Four Initiative/Collaborative effort to advocate for local black artists. The Art of Four is and always will provide a platform for artists to display, express, preserve, and promote their talent to a broader audience.

On September 16, 2021, Maria opened “In the Eye of The Beholder Art Gallery & Studio” in San Antonio, Texas. “The Eye” is not the first black gallery in San Antonio as that honor goes to Patricia Pickett. Ms. Pickett visited the gallery and gave her blessing – the studio gallery has since been named the Patricia Pickett Studio Gallery. Maria believes that we must control the narrative of our history…because when others tell “our truth” we will only hear their story.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.art.of.four/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theart.offour

In the Eye of the Beholder Gallery

Website: https://intheeye2021.wixsite.com/gallery

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eotb_gallery/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EOTBGallery

