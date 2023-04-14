© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Strawberry lovers drawn to Poteet for weekend festival

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Screenshot (53).jpeg
Courtesy photo
/
Maguire Iron Works, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Newly harvested strawberries

The Poteet Strawberry Festival is underway this weekend in the small Atascosa County town, about a half-hour drive south of San Antonio.

The event celebrates the local sweet crop grown in the area since the early 1900s. The festival is now in its 76th year and attracts strawberry lovers from all over.

A parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Poteet officially kicks off the festival.

There are strawberry or strawberry flavored foods and drinks, along with retail booths. Arts and crafts vendors are also set up on the festival grounds, located off Texas 16.

The festival also includes a carnival and live musical performances. There's a strawberry eating contest and strawberry judging and auction.

Newly harvested strawberries
YURI CORTEZ
/
AFP via Getty Images
Newly harvested strawberries on October 7, 2020.

Main stage performers include Austin Upchurch, David Lee Garza, and Kevin Fowler.

There’s also tribute bands performing songs by Selena, George Strait, Emilio, Jimmy Buffet, and Metallica.

The festival’s official mascot — Freckles — will also be strolling the grounds along with a Michael Jackson impersonator.

Other attractions include fireworks, a rodeo and bull riding, gunfighter shows, motorcycle stunt shows, hypnotist Michael Mezmer, and a petting zoo.

Parking is $10 per vehicle, and general admission is $20 per person. Festival hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For exact event times and concert times, review the complete schedule: Tickets | Poteet Strawberry Festival

TPR-Funder_arts 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick