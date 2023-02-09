Stock show and rodeo offers carnival, concerts, and cattle

The 74th San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has started its long ride through February on the grounds of the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Around 1.5 million visitors are expected over the course of the event.

There is a full slate of attractions through Feb. 26. The rodeo concerts, bull riding, muttin' bustin' with kids in crash helmets riding sheep, and the pig races are fan favorites.

Zach Johnson of Swifty Swine Pig Racing said Oreos are used to coax the pigs across the finish line. He said the Oreos replaced Hershey Kisses that would always melt.

"We thought what is chocolatey that they would love? We tried an Oreo cookie, and they went bonkers for it, so we have just been racing for Oreos ever since, for the last 23 years now," Johnson said.

So, what makes the pig races a favorite among stock show and rodeo visitors?

"They're so doggone cute. You just can't turn on the TV and catch a pig race, so ... come on down because it's a squealing good time," Johnson said.

The junior livestock show generates thousands of scholarships for area and out-of-area students. Organizers said it's the largest of its kind in the nation.

The rodeo also attracts some of the best professional cowboys and cowgirls in the nation. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association named it the best indoor rodeo in the nation before the pandemic.

There are carnival rides, beverage booths, including beer and wine, and food booths, including kettle corn, roasted corn, funnel cake, cotton candy, barbeque, hot dogs, sandwiches, nachos, tacos and more.

Dozens of retailers, many of which are indoor this year at the Shops at the Rodeo, are also open.

The rodeo concert series, which follow the daily rodeo events at noon or 7 and 7:30 p.m., features:



Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen on Feb. 9

Jake Owen on Feb. 10

Carly Pearce and Midland on Feb. 11

William Beckmann, and Ronnie Milsap on Feb. 12,

Tracy Byrd on Feb. 13

Lee Brice on Feb. 14

Alabama on Feb. 15

Randy Rogers Band on Feb. 16

Bret Michaels on Feb. 17

Two shows by Keith Urban on Feb. 18

Dwight Yoakum and Los Tigres Del Norte on Feb, 19

Clay Walker on Feb. 20

Cole Swindell on Feb. 21

Turnpike Troubadours on Feb. 22

Lynyrd Skynyrd on Feb. 23

Nelly on Feb. 24

Flatland Cavalry and Gary Allen on Feb. 25