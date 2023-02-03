Western Heritage Parade on Saturday harkens back to San Antonio's cowtown days

Let's Rodeo, San Antonio!

San Antonio's days as an Old West cow town will be brought back to life briefly during Saturday's 2023 Western Heritage Parade.

Texas Longhorns are part of the parade that kicks off at 11 a.m. at I-35 and Houston Street, travels down Houston, Street, and ends at the Alamo.

A free old-fashioned chuck wagon breakfast can be had at Market Square from 9 a.m. to noon. The Wrangler Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy.

The Vaquero Cookoff is after the parade at Market Square. A salsa competition ends with a 6 p.m. entry deadline there.

Retail vendors will also be set up around Market Square from 5 to 11 p.m. There will also be live music.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on the grounds at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum runs from February 9th through the 26th.

The rodeo competition prize purse attracts many of the nation's best professional cowboys and cowgirls.

The stock show also pays out millions in scholarships. And there is also a family carnival and fairground foods, like turkey legs and roasted corn.

The rodeo concert series this year includes country artists, rockers Bret Michaels and Lynyard Skynyrd, and Los Tigres Del Norte.

Around one-and-half million visitors are expected.

The pig races, where pigs race to a finish line to gobble up Oreos, and the Mutton Bustin', where children ride sheep while wearing crash helmets, are two of the crowd favorites every year.