Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation

San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades.

The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted half a century.

Father Carlos Velasquez, the cathedral's rector, said insurance is covering the work that began this past June.

The roof over the main part of the cathedral is done. Now comes the work on the copper roofs and the louvers, which provide ventilation to the upper sections of the cathedral. Its two distinctive bell towers are one of the city's best-known landmarks.

Velasquez said the roof has leaked after it was damaged in a pre-pandemic hailstorm.

He added that he thinks holes found in the roof may have come from celebrations held during a time when guns were fired in the air. "We understand that often times people in the downtown area like to celebrate by shooting their gun, handgun, which is not safe at all because whatever goes up has to come down," he said.

Imagine the fiestas and New Year's Eve celebrations of the past since the cathedral's completion nearly 300 years ago. Then there's the Battle of the Alamo itself when lead filled the air in April 1836. The cathedral had already been around for nearly 90 years when the battle began.

Valasquez said they are looking forward to the end of the project because scaffolding has made the cathedral less appealing for weddings and has interrupted the lighted projection of the story "Saga" on its stone facade. "Saga" tells the story of San Antonio's historical development. The cathedral hosts dozens of weddings a year.

Rick Hererra, the sheet metal manager of the American Metal and Roofing Company, a family-owned company in San Antonio since 1904, is managing the project through contractor SLK Construction. He said he's not too sure some of the holes were caused by bullets.

"There are holes. It could be hit by anything. I mean, I tell you restoration of that stone has been done in the past, so it's hard to say," he said.

Herrera said the work is more complicated than other copper roofing projects due to the historical significance of the cathedral. Mexican dictator Santa Anna is said to have posted a lookout on the top of the church during the 1836 siege and Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution. It's also where Santa Anna hoisted a red flag to warn no mercy would be shown towards the Alamo defenders.

The remains of some the best-known Alamo defenders whose bodies were piled and burned by Mexican forces are said to lie in the church, but the claim is disputed.﻿

"We've got to get the approval from the Texas Historical Commission, and I have to send before and after pictures showing that everything is matching what was there before," Herrera said.

He said skilled artisans at his company are working hard to match the work done by artisans centuries before.

The American Metal & Roofing company also replaced the distinctive green roof and cupola on the Tower Life building downtown in the last few decades. Herrera said "National Geographic" named it "One of the World's Most Dangerous Jobs" at the time due to the high and steep roof, also known for the giant U.S. flag flown from its rooftop.

The company's resume also includes work on the Majestic Theatre facade, Texas State Capitol and some Texas courthouses, Herrera said.