Thousands of runners expected downtown this weekend for Rock 'n' Roll Running Series

Around 17,000 runners are expected for the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in downtown San Antonio this weekend.

The series kicks off with the 5K and 10K Run on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. east of downtown. The half-marathon and marathon start at 7 a.m. on Sunday near City Hall, which marks a first.

"There's a new starting line this year, right in front of City Hall, so a great location," Adam Zocks, the race director, said.

He also said there is a new finish line on the UTSA campus downtown.

The running also includes live bands on stages along the running routes — and it's not just rock and roll this year.

"On the course, it's local bands, and it's also other entertainment with a San Antonio flair to it. We have a mariachi mile and dancers and so forth," he said.

There is a post-race concert featuring Ozomatli, which offers a blend of multi-cultural music sung in English and Spanish. The Los Angeles group has earned three Grammys and has performed at Hollywood Bowl shows.

Performers also include the Cole High School Band and the Army and Air Force Bands.