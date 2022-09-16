The Diez y Seis Parade returns Saturday

The Diez y Seis parade marking Mexican Independence Day returns to the West Side after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The nearly two-mile parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Guadalupe and Brazos Streets, turns onto Guadalupe, then turns onto Navidad, and then again onto Cesar Chavez.

The parade is organized by the Avenida Guadalupe Association.

Association President and CEO Gabriel Quintero Velasquez said the parade features 92-year-old civil rights champion Sam Tabet Alvarado as its Grand Marshal. He was a recent recipient of the association's Ernie Award for more than seven decades of civil rights work.

There are 60 parade entries, representing some West Side organizations, charros on horseback, Aztec dancers, UTSA, the Military Armed Services Marching Band, and vintage vehicles.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is expected to appear in the parade.

Velasquez said a blues band will play starting at 8 a.m. around 1314 Guadalupe to entertain as crowds gather to watch the parade.

"We are excited to re-engage our community in the parade after the unanticipated hiatus caused by the global Coronavirus pandemic,' Velasquez said.

Formally called the Avenida Guadalupe Association Dieciseis de Septiembre Parade, the event began in 1981 to showcase positive, transformative economic development victories of the neighborhood-led community development corporation in one of the nation's most important Mexican-American communities.

It is still considered "el ombligo" or "the belly button" of San Antonio, stated a news release from the association.

The event is part of National Hispanic Heritage Month activities in San Antonio. In addition to the association, parade sponsors include the city's department of art and culture, and HEB.