San Antonio's new philharmonic makes its debut Friday night

When the San Antonio Symphony played its first concert in 1939, the players didn’t know the orchestra would have an 83-year run. Now, San Antonio’s brand new Philharmonic is taking the stage this Friday night.

Bassoonist and now President of the San Antonio Philharmonic Brian Petkovich is hoping “the Phil” has a similar run to the symphony.

“I sincerely hope so. It's really exciting to start something that feels like it can it can really change the whole community,” Petkovich said.

Their first opportunity as SA Phil is Friday night.

“It's our inaugural concert as the San Antonio Philharmonic. And so we're excited to get going and start our season,” he said.

The Friday/Saturday concerts are about 100 yards from the Tobin Center, at First Baptist Church downtown. Petkovich details what people who come can expect to hear.

“We're starting off with a brand new piece, world premiere by UTSA composer Ethan Wickman. And then we continue on with Brahms Haydn Variations,” he said.

After intermission, we're going to do ballet music by Prokofiev from Romeo and Juliet. And then the last piece on the program is Bolero,” he said.

Petkovich notes that ticketing has changed since last spring’s concerts.

“We're doing a tiered ticket thing this season to start with. Tickets normally start $30 and they go all the way up to $65,” he said.

Petkovich recommends for the best prices checking out ticket packages at saphil.org. And this weekend’s concerts aren’t the only ones he’s looking forward to.

“As exciting as it is to be onstage at First Baptist Church next door this week, next week, we are going to be at various schools performing for elementary school,” he said. “Kids will be at East Central Southwest High School and Judson Performing Arts Complex, and we'll be doing Scheherazade for about 3,000 elementary school kids.”

And so begins the inaugural San Antonio Philharmonic season.

“I think everyone's excited to get back on stage, get to work, and it's an exciting time for all of us,” Petkovich said.

For a look at San Antonio Philharmonic’s entire season, go here.