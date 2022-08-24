© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KPAC_Cao1.JPG
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.

San Antonio Symphony reborn as the San Antonio Philharmonic

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published August 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
SA Symphony.jpg
Jack Morgan
/
the old San Antonio Symphony and Sebastian Lang-Lessing at First Baptist Church

Last June 16, when the San Antonio Symphony management dissolved Texas’ longest running professional orchestra, San Antonio became the largest city without a professional symphony.

Now, from the wreckage of that organization, the San Antonio Philharmonic has emerged.

“It's a new organization, old orchestra. And we're really excited to keep our ensemble together from the San Antonio Symphony and move forward together,” said bassoonist Brian Petkovich.

Starting out as MOSAS — the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony — they’ve built a new logo and website, as well as a new season that begins on Sept. 16. There's still no return to the Tobin Center at this point. They will be playing primarily at what’s been their venue-of-choice ever since they began performing without their management team’s auspices, the First Baptist Church.

“They've been gracious to host us again in the fall and the spring, and we are moving to Fridays and Saturdays,” Petkovich said.

SA Phil.jpg
Provided
/
The San Antonio Philharmonic logo

It was a shock to many that the 82-year-old symphony simply ceased to exist by board vote, filing for bankruptcy as part of the process. MOSAS decided early on to begin staging concerts on their own, and formed the San Antonio Symphony Performance Fund to manage those concerts.

Now with the new name and a published 13-concert season planned out, as well as additional young peoples’ concerts, the Philharmonic has begun taking steps to fully replace The San Antonio Symphony.

TPR-Funder_arts 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

Tags

Arts & Culture San Antonio SymphonySan Antonio PhilharmonicTop StoriesTPR
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan