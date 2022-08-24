San Antonio Symphony reborn as the San Antonio Philharmonic

Last June 16, when the San Antonio Symphony management dissolved Texas’ longest running professional orchestra, San Antonio became the largest city without a professional symphony.

Now, from the wreckage of that organization, the San Antonio Philharmonic has emerged.

“It's a new organization, old orchestra. And we're really excited to keep our ensemble together from the San Antonio Symphony and move forward together,” said bassoonist Brian Petkovich.

Starting out as MOSAS — the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony — they’ve built a new logo and website, as well as a new season that begins on Sept. 16. There's still no return to the Tobin Center at this point. They will be playing primarily at what’s been their venue-of-choice ever since they began performing without their management team’s auspices, the First Baptist Church.

“They've been gracious to host us again in the fall and the spring, and we are moving to Fridays and Saturdays,” Petkovich said.

Provided / The San Antonio Philharmonic logo

It was a shock to many that the 82-year-old symphony simply ceased to exist by board vote, filing for bankruptcy as part of the process. MOSAS decided early on to begin staging concerts on their own, and formed the San Antonio Symphony Performance Fund to manage those concerts.

Now with the new name and a published 13-concert season planned out, as well as additional young peoples’ concerts, the Philharmonic has begun taking steps to fully replace The San Antonio Symphony.