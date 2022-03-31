SAPD closes roads to nonresident parking near St. Mary's strip

If you’re heading out to St. Mary’s strip this weekend, you’ll need to figure out how you’re getting there and where you will park in advance.

San Antonio Police announced a plan to limit access to roads into the Tobin Hill neighborhood.

Starting Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. through 2 a.m. and going through Sunday, you will have to have an ID that says you live in the area to park on the streets.

SAPD says they are doing this to try and reduce the drunken revelry and occasional crime that comes with the popular nightlife area.

Parking limitations will run from Ashby Place at the south end up to Magnolia Avenue and from McCullough Avenue to Highway 281 — with limited exceptions.