Honor Trans Awareness Week in San Antonio with these resources

This week is Transgender Awareness Week, organized to recognize and celebrate trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people in the community. It's celebrated in the days leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance, Nov. 20.

TDOR is observed annually to honor the memory of the trans people who lost their life in acts of anti-transgender violence that year.

This year has been the deadliest year for trans people, many of whom were Black or Latinx. At least 46 trans or gender nonconforming people have been killed this year so far. The Human Rights Campaign lists their names here.

The year also saw Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sign and pass House Bill 25, which requires students to play on teams that align with their sex assigned at birth. The law will go into effect in January.

San Antonio's City Council opposed the bill with a resolution passed in September.



Events

San Antonio Gender Association

San Antonio Gender Association hosts a story-telling event for Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. The event will be at the Yanawana Herbolarios headquarters and will focus on two-spirit and trans Indigenous voices.

The Feria de Resistencia event will run from 3-7 p.m., and there will be vendors and more. The TDOR ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. More information at sagender.net/tdor2021.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Texas A&M University-San Antonio will commemorate Transgender Awareness Week on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on the West Lawn of the A&M-San Antonio campus.

The dome of the university's Central Academic Building will be lit in the colors of the Transgender Pride flag on Friday and Saturday.

Local Resources

Educational Resources

Books By Trans Authors

Fairest by Meredith Talusan

Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi

The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya

Detransition Baby by Torrey Peters

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith

Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

How to Kill a City by P.E. Moskowitz

Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom

Podcasts