Bexar County Will Sponsor Fundraiser At Tobin Center To Benefit Local Arts

Bexar County Commissioners last week approved funding to sponsor a performance-fundraiser at the Tobin Center on Sept. 16.

Several performance arts organizations are resuming public performances for the first time in more than a year because of the pandemic.

Individual tickets start at $300, but VIP tickets and box seats range from $1,000 to $10,000.

The performing arts took one of the biggest local economic hits because of the loss of revenue generated by live performances.

Commissioners voted to spend $100,000 for the county to be the title sponsor of a performance-fundraiser at the Tobin Center on Sept. 16.

Roland Barrera is the executive director of one of the performance groups, the San Antonio Chamber Choir.

"This event to my understanding and to my record is the first time this many organizations have come together to collaborate on the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts," he said.

The ballet, youth orchestra, the public theater and the San Antonio Museum of Art will all be represented at the event.

The county has previously passed on federal COVID-19 relief funding to support arts programs during the pandemic.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included the incorrect start time for the event. It begins on Sept. 16.

