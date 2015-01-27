© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.

African American Voices

Texas Public Radio | By Texas Public Radio
Published January 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST
Marian Anderson is known more for two events than for the talents that made them possible. But there is more to be told, and so she asks us to listen again for who and what we know her to be.
Texas Public Radio is proud to share a special series on KPAC 88.3 FM during the month of February, "African American Voices." Produced by Classical 90.5 WUOL, with additional production by Texas Public Radio, African American Voices is a celebration of African American musicians featuring words and music.

The short programs highlight the contributions of African American classical musicians, from powerhouse singers like Jessye Norman, Marian Anderson (above) and Paul Robeson, Pulitzer prize winning composer George Walker, conductor James DePriest, and many others. Each three-minute feature includes music and engaging information about these musicians whose work made significant impact on the musical life of the United States, often in the face of great adversity. African American Voices will weekdays beginning February 1 at 2 p.m. during "Classical Connections."

Produced and narrated by Daniel Gilliam, with scripts written by John Biewen, production assistance from Robert Johnson and Grace Robertson, and special thanks to A.T. Simpson. KPAC writing and production by Barry Brake, Nathan Cone and James Baker.

Broadcast of "African American Voices" on KPAC is made possible by the Carver Community Cultural Center.

Tags

Arts & CultureClassicalBlack History Month
