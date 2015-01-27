Texas Public Radio is proud to share a special series on KPAC 88.3 FM during the month of February, "African American Voices." Produced by Classical 90.5 WUOL, with additional production by Texas Public Radio, African American Voices is a celebration of African American musicians featuring words and music.

The short programs highlight the contributions of African American classical musicians, from powerhouse singers like Jessye Norman, Marian Anderson (above) and Paul Robeson, Pulitzer prize winning composer George Walker, conductor James DePriest, and many others. Each three-minute feature includes music and engaging information about these musicians whose work made significant impact on the musical life of the United States, often in the face of great adversity. African American Voices will weekdays beginning February 1 at 2 p.m. during "Classical Connections."

Produced and narrated by Daniel Gilliam, with scripts written by John Biewen, production assistance from Robert Johnson and Grace Robertson, and special thanks to A.T. Simpson. KPAC writing and production by Barry Brake, Nathan Cone and James Baker.

Broadcast of "African American Voices" on KPAC is made possible by the Carver Community Cultural Center.