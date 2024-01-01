Artist Forum

In partnership with City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, TPR Artist Forums is an event series focusing on all things creative. From videography to musician business, these events give opportunities for creatives to ask questions to a panel of qualified artists within their respective fields, plus free headshots! Be sure to check out the full photo albums on Facebook and Instagram.

In addition to sponsorship from City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, TPR Artist Forums: Logistics of Filmmaking was made possible by San Antonio Film Commission.

