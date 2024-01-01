Artist Forum
In partnership with City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, TPR Artist Forums is an event series focusing on all things creative. From videography to musician business, these events give opportunities for creatives to ask questions to a panel of qualified artists within their respective fields, plus free headshots! Be sure to check out the full photo albums on Facebook and Instagram.
In addition to sponsorship from City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, TPR Artist Forums: Logistics of Filmmaking was made possible by San Antonio Film Commission.
You can see all recorded Artist Forums below on our YouTube playlist:
Keep your eyes peeled for more Artist Forums! You can find upcoming events here, on the "events" tab above, or on social media.
-
Filmmakers of all ages are invited to a free networking mixer and panelist discussion dedicated to breaking into the film industry, understanding resources provided by the San Antonio Film Commission, career sustainability, the role of film festivals in a filmmaker's career, the pros and cons of film school, advice from the panelists, and a Q&A!
-
A networking workshop dedicated to understanding the future of music technology, copyright law, entertainment law, obtaining royalties, and navigation of music streaming services.