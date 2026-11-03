Vikki Goodwin defeats Dan Patrick in Texas lieutenant governor race

Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin won the race for Texas lieutenant governor, unseating Republican incumbent Dan Patrick and becoming the first woman elected to the office.

The Associated Press called the race in her favor early Wednesday morning. As of 4:50 a.m., she held nearly 52% of the vote over Patrick's 46%.

Goodwin's win came amid a wave of Democratic wins across Texas, including James Talarico's victory in the U.S. Senate race and Gina Hinojosa's defeat of Gov. Greg Abbott.

At a Democratic watch party in downtown Austin, Goodwin declared victory as supporters celebrated the statewide results. The crowd erupted after Talarico's win was announced, followed by Hinojosa's victory. The cheers grew so loud that parts of Goodwin's speech were drowned out.

Goodwin also pointed to Sarah Eckhardt's victory in the comptroller's race as she reflected on the historic night.

"I cannot help but think of Governor Ann Richards and the great Barbara Jordan sitting up in heaven and cheering," Goodwin said. "After 30 long years, a new generation of women have shown up to demand change. We are ready to lead Texas."

Patrick conceded the race in a statement late Tuesday night.

"This was a wave election in Texas and across the country. Whether it was about affordability, gas prices, data centers, 765-kV lines, or any other issue important to them, I respect how the people voted," Patrick said. "It was a fair election, and I accept the majority will of the voters."

Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor in 2014 and was seeking a fourth term. Goodwin has represented a Travis County-based Texas House district since 2019 and was seeking to become the first Democrat elected lieutenant governor since 1994.

The race came during an unusually competitive year for statewide elections in Texas. Republicans have won every statewide elected office since the 1990s, but Goodwin's campaign gained attention in the closing weeks as polling showed a closer-than-usual contest. Patrick entered the race with significant advantages in fundraising and name recognition.

A powerful office at the Texas Capitol

Despite its title, the lieutenant governor's most important role is not serving as a backup to the governor. The lieutenant governor presides over the Texas Senate and wields significant influence over which legislation advances through the chamber.

The lieutenant governor appoints Senate committee chairs and members, refers bills to committees and helps determine the Senate's legislative priorities. The office also co-chairs the Legislative Budget Board, which plays a major role in developing the state budget.

Patrick has used those powers to shape Texas policy during his three terms in office. He's been a leading advocate for property tax cuts, private school vouchers and restrictions on abortion and THC products, among other conservative priorities.

Goodwin, first elected to the Texas House in 2018, campaigned on a sharply different agenda. She called for increasing public school funding and teacher pay, expanding access to health care and repealing the state's abortion ban. She also opposed Patrick's push to ban THC products, favoring regulation instead.

KUT's Andrew Weber contributed to this story.

Copyright 2026 KERA

Copyright 2026 KUT News