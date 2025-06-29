America is Changing Lanes on EVs

In 2025 America's car industry is encountering a new reality and has quickly shifted priorities to reflect changing winds in politics and the market. While the Biden administration was fully invested in electric vehicles and incentivized manufacturers to increase EV production, the Trump administration has set out to put all those policies in reverse.

Today on The Sunday Story, NPR's Camila Domonoske explains how the car industry is navigating the country's changing priorities and what's next for electric vehicles in America.

