'Wallace & Gromit' creator Nick Park

The Wallace & Gromit animation series has spanned over 35 years, thanks to its creator Nick Park and the famous stop motion production company at which he works, Aardman Animations. Vengeance Most Fowl marks the latest chapter in the story of Wallace & Gromit. It's a film that just premiered on Netflix.

In the animated comedy, Wallace invents a smart gnome named Norbot. The gnome performs a variety of gardening tasks, attracting attention from some of the locals and the local TV news station. Things go haywire when Norbot begins to develop a mind of its own.

Nick Park joins Bullseye to talk about the film and decades long career in animation. Plus, Nick Park answers our most paramount question: Has he met any real life dogs named Gromit, and how many of those dogs were good boys? Where else are you going to get journalism like that, we ask.

