'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' is doggedly delightful

By Glen Weldon,
Stephen ThompsonRegina G. BarberCristina EscobarLiz MetzgerHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published January 8, 2025 at 11:10 AM CST
Ben Whitehead as Wallace in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
Netflix
Ben Whitehead as Wallace in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is the latest film in the beloved stop-motion animation series. This time, clueless inventor Wallace and his long-suffering pooch Gromit are dealing with Wallace's latest invention, a robotic garden gnome. But when an old enemy gets involved, they must face down an army of evil robots and expose the criminal mastermind behind it all.

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Cristina Escobar
Liz Metzger
Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
