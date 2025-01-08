'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' is doggedly delightful

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is the latest film in the beloved stop-motion animation series. This time, clueless inventor Wallace and his long-suffering pooch Gromit are dealing with Wallace's latest invention, a robotic garden gnome. But when an old enemy gets involved, they must face down an army of evil robots and expose the criminal mastermind behind it all.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2025 NPR