For conservative Christians supporting Trump, it's about the policies
Evangelical and Pentecostal conservatives are a powerful force in Republican politics.
They've stuck by former President Donald Trump for three presidential elections in a row.
That's despite Trump's long list of criminal charges, sexual harassment and assault allegations, and regular brutal, personal attacks on political opponents — all of which wouldn't fit many people's definition of Christian.
Conservative Christian support for former President Donald Trump seems to be unwavering. A North Carolina pastor says there's a simple reason why.
For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Email us at considerthis@npr.org.
Copyright 2024 NPR