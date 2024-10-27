For conservative Christians supporting Trump, it's about the policies

Evangelical and Pentecostal conservatives are a powerful force in Republican politics.

They've stuck by former President Donald Trump for three presidential elections in a row.

That's despite Trump's long list of criminal charges, sexual harassment and assault allegations, and regular brutal, personal attacks on political opponents — all of which wouldn't fit many people's definition of Christian.

Conservative Christian support for former President Donald Trump seems to be unwavering. A North Carolina pastor says there's a simple reason why.

