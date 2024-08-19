Victor Wooten, Bach, & Gospel Marching Band

Grammy Award-winning bass player Victor Wooten joins us for our exciting musical journey out of Nashville. A talented teen flutist plays an elegant Bach Sonata and then improvises on that same work with Victor Wooten and Peter Dugan. We meet the drum major from Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands and hear selections from their Grammy Award-winning album. And if that's not enough, we are treated to a special collaboration between our hosts!

