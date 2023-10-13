With 'Time's Echo' Boston Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler explores the music of memory

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Boston Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler about his new book “Time’s Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust and the Music of Remembrance.” In the book Eichler examines works by Strauss, Schoenberg, Britten, and Shostakovich.

The cover of “Time’s Echo” by Jeremy Eichler. (Courtesy of Knopf)

Book excerpt: ‘Time’s Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust and the Music of Remembrance’

By Jeremy Eichler

