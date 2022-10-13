I've Witnessed the Power of Public Radio Firsthand

I didn’t grow up listening to public radio. I (almost) always listen to music in my car and I get the news of the day by turning on a T.V. or using my smartphone.

Nine months ago though, as I was immersed in my role here at TPR as the producer of Morning Edition, I started to truly understand the power of public radio.

As a producer, I am able to witness the diligent efforts TPR reporters put forth every single day to provide listeners with real, fact-based - and timely - journalism.

I am proud to be a listener now. I’ve witnessed firsthand just how TPR serves as a connecting force in our community.

My dad is a truck driver who spends half his life on the road. Although he was used to listening to public radio before, he has now become a dedicated TPR listener. As he drives through Texas, California or Tennessee, he listens to Norma Martinez’s voice (or occasionally even my voice) as she anchors the morning newscasts.

Every day as I drive home from work, I call my dad and we talk about the powerful stories that aired that morning on TPR.

We comment about the latest news coming out of Uvalde reported on by Camille Phillips. We talk about Brian Kirkpatrick’s report from the County Commissioners Court. I’ve even been known to nag him about the importance of consuming Omega-3’s, following a report by Bonnie Petrie we both heard.

These daily news talks with my dad are ones that I’ve come to deeply value...and cherish.

Thousands of other listeners have had moments just like these — but they’re not possible without your generous contributions.

If you’re a member or have contributed to TPR before, thank you.

If not, I invite you to consider giving a couple of dollars a month to keep these efforts going.

Thanks,

Marian Navarro