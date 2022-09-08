U.S. ambassador to Ukraine decries hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forcibly held in Russian camp

The United States ambassador to United Nations says there’s evidence that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been interrogated and forcibly deported to Russian filtration camps, in what she’s calling “a series of horrors.” The accusation by Linda Thomas-Greenfield — dismissed as fantasy by Russia — came during a United Nations Security Council meeting late Wednesday.

This comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes an unannounced trip to Ukraine Thursday— his second visit to Kiev since the war began six months ago.

Michele Kelemen is covering the story for NPR. She joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd from Washington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

