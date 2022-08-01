Ship carrying grain leaves port in Ukraine

A ship carrying grain left the port of Odessa in Ukraine on Monday. A Ukrainian official said it’s the first time that has happened since Russia’s invasion. The change came after the United Nations brokered a deal to ship grain from Ukraine, often called the bread basket of Europe.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post reporter Dalton Bennett.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.