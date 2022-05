A TikTok face animation filter that brings photos “alive” is just one kind of technology that aims to help people grieve the death of a loved one.

YR Media’s Nina Roehl looks at whether this technology can cause harm or be a tool for healing.

YR Media is a national network of journalists and artists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.