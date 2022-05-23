Asylum seekers react to decision to keep pandemic-era restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border

On Monday, the Biden administration was supposed to lift a public health order that was introduced along the U.S.-Mexico border at the beginning of the pandemic. Title 42, as it is known, gives U.S. border agents authority to stop asylum seekers from entering the country because of COVID-19 concerns.

But on Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction blocking the administration’s plans to suspend the measure.

Alisa Reznick, a reporter with KJZZ’s Fronteras desk, discusses the implications of the decision for migrants in Nogales, Mexico, who hope to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.