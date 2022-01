If you’re an investor, you may be feeling a little bit nervous right now. The stock market has had a rough few weeks: January is set to be the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020.

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill On Money,” joins us with some advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.