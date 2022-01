The HBO documentary “Simple As Water” looks at four Syrian families who have been displaced and separated by the civil war. The film is on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with filmmaker Megan Mylan.

