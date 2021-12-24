© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Nashville's new Black wind symphony aims to inspire a new generation of classical musicians

Published December 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST
The Nashville African American Wind Symphony rehearses inside a band room on Tennessee State University’s campus. (Paige Pfleger/WPLN News)
The Nashville African American Wind Symphony rehearses inside a band room on Tennessee State University’s campus. (Paige Pfleger/WPLN News)

The Nashville African American Wind Symphony is entirely made up of Black classical musicians. Its mission is to educate the younger generation of musicians and advocate for musicians of color.

Paige Pfleger of WLPN has the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

