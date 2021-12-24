The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.
Nashville's new Black wind symphony aims to inspire a new generation of classical musicians
The Nashville African American Wind Symphony is entirely made up of Black classical musicians. Its mission is to educate the younger generation of musicians and advocate for musicians of color.
Paige Pfleger of WLPN has the story.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.