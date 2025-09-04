© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Tropical storm Lorena will be a rainmaker for San Antonio this weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:30 PM CDT
NOAA radar on Sept. 2, 2025 showed Tropical Depression Lorena off the lower Baja peninsula of Mexico
NOAA
What was Hurricane Lorena along the coast of Mexico's Baja peninsula has been downgraded to a tropical storm and was expected to weaken further, but it will push and pull plenty of tropical moisture over South Texas this weekend.

A cold front is expected to push into South Texas late in the weekend and collide with that tropical moisture to generate rain. At least half of the San Antonio area should see some rain on Sunday and Monday.

As of Thursday, the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding on a scale from 1 to 4 was rated at level 2 for the northernmost sections of the Hill Country. It was rated at 2 on the same scale for the remainder of the San Antonio area. A stretch of the border from Del Rio to northwest of Del Rio to southeast of Eagle Pass is also at level 2.

The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures below 100 on Saturday and closer to 90 on Sunday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday could dip below 90. And sunrise temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday might even dip into the upper 60s.

Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
