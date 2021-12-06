New York man is named Guinness World Record holder for a holiday light display

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

If you think you're going all out this holiday season, you might want to look up the home of Tim Gay of Lagrangeville, N.Y. He just won the Guinness World Record for a display of 687,000 blinking, multicolored lights. He calls it the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display - E-R-D-A-J-T, using his kids initials. He beat his own record this year. Back in 2012, he won with only half as many lights as this year. Shine on, Tim Gay. It's MORNING EDITION.