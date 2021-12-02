© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boston weighs solutions for addressing homelessness, tent encampments

Published December 2, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST

The nation is contending with the growing issue of homelessness, made worse by the pandemic, as winter is coming.

In Boston, a tent encampment that grew to hundreds of people over the summer has become a visual flashpoint in the debate over how to address public health concerns and access to housing.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Deborah Becker, a senior correspondent for WBUR, who has been reporting on the site.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A Boston Public Health Commission worker collects a syringe from a puddle on Southampton Street during the clearing out of people living in tents in the "Mass. and Cass" area. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
/
A Boston Public Health Commission worker collects a syringe from a puddle on Southampton Street during the clearing out of people living in tents in the "Mass. and Cass" area. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Tags

Here & Now