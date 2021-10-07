American journalist Danny Fenster charged with 2nd crime while still in Myanmar prison

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who works for the independent news site Frontier Myanmar, has been detained in Myanmar since May 24. He’s been ordered to remain in prison while police investigate him for incitement.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bryan Fenster about the efforts to free his brother.

