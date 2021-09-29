Ivory-Billed Woodpeckers, Bachman's Warbler And 21 Other Species Declared Extinct

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that 23 species — birds, mussels, fish, a bat and a plant — are extinct, removing them from the endangered species list.

Bridget Fahey from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Division of Conservation and Classification talks to host Tonya Mosley about what this means.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.