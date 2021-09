The FBI report outlining the findings of a post-9/11 investigation released last Saturday was partially redacted, offering few answers to the victims’ families as to Saudi Arabia’s possible involvement.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Tim Golden, editor and writer at ProPublica, about what questions remain.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.