Des Moines Public Schools To Require Students Wear Masks After Judge Strikes Down State Ban

In Iowa, students in Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, are required to wear a mask. The superintendent reimposed the mandate after a federal judge blocked a state law banning such a mandate in schools.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Tom Ahart, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

