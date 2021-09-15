© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Des Moines Public Schools To Require Students Wear Masks After Judge Strikes Down State Ban

Published September 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT

In Iowa, students in Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, are required to wear a mask. The superintendent reimposed the mandate after a federal judge blocked a state law banning such a mandate in schools.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Tom Ahart, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now