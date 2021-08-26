© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Explosions Outside Kabul Airport Wound 3 U.S. Marines, Dozens More Afghans

Published August 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT

Explosions outside the Kabul airport on Thursday have wounded three U.S. marines and dozens more Afghans. U.S. officials say the bombings appear to be suicide attacks.

NPR’s Quil Lawrence joins us with the latest.

And, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark are stopping flights from Kabul’s airport due to a threat from an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Charlotte Bellis, a reporter for Al Jazeera English in Kabul.

