Australian Rancher Uses His Sheep To Send A Message Of Love

Published August 26, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A rancher in Australia was unable to travel for a family funeral. Stuck in New South Wales on lockdown, Ben Jackson used his sheep to send a message of love. He drew a design with feed and supplements on a field, then released the ewes. As the sheep rushed to fill the outline of a giant heart, Jackson captured the scene with a drone and shared the footage to honor his late Auntie Deb in Brisbane. Jackson says she would have loved the tribute.

