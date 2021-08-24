© 2020 Texas Public Radio
North Carolina Urban Mapping Project Aims To Identify Heat Islands, Address Racial Inequities

Published August 24, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT

The cities of Raleigh and Durham are part of a national heat mapping program sponsored by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

The project uses heat sensors to collect data that measures the heat stress index in urban communities. The data will also be used to design programs and policies to plant more trees and inform climate action plans, particularly in low-income communities of color.

WUNC’s Celeste Gracia reports.

