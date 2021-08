“Reservation Dogs,” a new FX show, was shot with an entirely Native cast and crew on the Muscogee Nation reservation in Oklahoma. Its cast and crew say that was important to them during filming.

Allison Herrera, Indigenous Affairs reporter for KOSU, has the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

