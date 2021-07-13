Oregon's Largest Fire May Continue To Burn For Weeks

The number of active fires burning in the U.S. has hit a troubling milestone — and it’s only July. More than 1.9 million acres have burned so far this year, which is already more land than by this time last year

The largest of the fires — the Bootleg Fire — is blazing in south central Oregon. It has destroyed several homes in Klamath County and also damaged a major power transmission corridor that provides electricity to California.

Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea has more on the latest with Erik Neumann, a reporter with Jefferson Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.