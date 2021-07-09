Elemental Nightlife

As if being in a regular nightclub wasn't stressful enough, Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show, She Memes Well) and Taylor Garron (Look I Bought Plants: And Other Poems About Life and Stuff, As of Yet) navigate some new clubs themed after elements on the periodic table. It's already loud and sweaty people keep bumping into you? Great! Now answer questions about boron!

Heard on Fenway Bark And The Litter Box Disco.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.