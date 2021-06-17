Hoping For Fourth Of July Fireworks? It's Unlikely With Production Disruptions And Delays

With the Fourth of July approaching many are hoping to light fireworks to commemorate the holiday.

But disruptions in productions and shipping delays have made fireworks expensive and in scarce supply.

While some firework retailers are shutting down, others are telling customers stock might be unavailable before the holiday.

KCUR’s Frank Morris reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.