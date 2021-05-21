South Korean President Visits White House

President Biden holds the second in-person meeting of his presidency with a foreign leader at the White House on Friday. His guest is South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The top issues include Biden’s North Korea strategy, efforts to counter China and South Korea’s struggle to get enough vaccine doses.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

