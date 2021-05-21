Embracing Nonbinary Identity, Demi Lovato Uses Their Platform To Educate Others

Editor’s note: In this segment, Here & Now guest Femi Oke misgendered Demi Lovato. We regret the error and will continue to work to get our pronouns right.

Popstar Demi Lovato announced on their new podcast “4D” that they identify as non-binary and use the pronouns they/them.

Lovato is known for vulnerability and openness when it comes to personal struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English about the significance of Lovato’s revelation and the conversations it’s sparking on social media.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.