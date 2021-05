While children as young as 12 can get vaccinated, early trials for using the COVID-19 vaccine on children 5 years old and younger are underway.

Parents who’ve enrolled their kids in these studies say the risk is worth it for the greater good.

Lesley McClurg has the story, which originally aired on KQED.

