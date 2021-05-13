Canadian Police Find Culprits Who Stole Wooden Posts

NOEL KING, HOST:

Some wooden posts meant to build a fence were stolen off of a property in Canada's town of Porcupine Plain. Police were stumped, but soon, they found the culprits down by the water - beavers. They had their own crafting to do building a dam, after all, so the wood was a steal. Local news called that event the ultimate Canadian heist. The beavers will not be charged. It's clear they didn't give a dam what the wood was for.